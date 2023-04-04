Attorney Joe Tacopina on Monday touted former President Trump’s fundraising numbers following the former president’s indictment on criminal charges and ahead of his slated Tuesday appearance in a Manhattan court for an arraignment.

“It’s gonna be a new campaign strategy. Get yourself indicted and you raise a lot of money,” Tacopina said in an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Balance,” when host Eric Bolling highlighted that Trump has raised millions following his indictment.

“Most people get indicted, and if they happen to be running for an office or something, that’s sort of the end of their run and most likely their political career. Donald Trump gets indicted and his numbers go through the roof,” Tacopina said.

“He’s raising more money than he had before and that’s simply because his base – they are now fully aware that everything he was saying about the justice system being weaponized against him, about his political opponents taking action through the justice system, is coming to fruition,” the Trump attorney added.

Trump, who is campaigning for another White House term in 2024, is the first former or current U.S. president to face criminal charges. He arrived in New York on Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. He’s expected to learn the specific counts during his court appearance.

The former president and his allies have argued the Manhattan prosecutor’s case is politically motivated — and Trump started fundraising as soon as news of the indictment broke, promising that the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) “witch hunt” would “backfire massively.”

“Maybe they thought this was going to kneecap Donald Trump. But, you know, quite to the contrary,” Tacopina said.