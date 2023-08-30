A highly-anticipated sentencing hearing for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio that was scheduled for Wednesday morning has abruptly been postponed, officials said shortly before it was set to begin.

Justice Department spokesperson Patricia Hartman said the proceeding was canceled “due to an emergency.” But a court spokesperson said there is “no emergency” and that the hearing will be rescheduled at a later time.

Tarrio and four other defendants had been scheduled for sentencing this week for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Proud Boy Ethan Nordean’s sentencing was also canceled.

Roger Roots, an attorney for Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola said issue stemmed from the court, not the defendants or the DOJ. Pezzola was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, though the rest of the Proud Boys’ sentencings could be affected by the delay, he said.

Two court staffers said the issue stemmed from U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is presiding over the case.

The Hill has requested comment from the U.S. Marshal’s office.

Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy and several other serious felonies in May.

The DOJ is requesting 33 years in prison for the right-wing extremist group’s former national chairman.

Updated 10:17 a.m.