Manhattan prosecutors have offered former President Trump the chance to testify before a grand jury, a sign the former president could soon face criminal charges for his alleged role in hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times.

The move by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) suggests he may be nearing an indictment of the former president, given New York’s requirement that potential defendants be allowed to testify before a grand jury before they are indicted.

Offers to testify often come shortly before charging decisions are made, though defendants seldom avail themselves of the option.

Bragg’s office declined to comment and an attorney for Trump did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The grand jury investigation centers on a $130,000 hush payment that Trump’s personal attorney and longtime fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election. The payment was part of a nondisclosure agreement over an affair Daniels says she had with the former president. Trump has denied the affair.

DEVELOPING.