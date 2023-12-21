House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) expanded his probe into special counsel Jack Smith, asking him to turn over all documents and records related to his prosecutions of former President Trump.

It’s a familiar move from Jordan, who similarly asked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) to provide all records relating to their prosecutions of Trump.

The sweeping request from Jordan also asks Smith for records related to his successful bid to access Trump’s account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as well as for details on his staff, their salaries and the cost of any travel. It warns that failure to comply could spur a subpoena.

The requests cover both of Smith’s prosecutions of Trump — the election interference case and an Espionage Act case dealing with the former president’s mishandling of classified records.

Jordan, along with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), wrote the request was needed amid “significant concerns about your commitment to evenhanded justice.”

Smith’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Jordan’s leadership, the Judiciary Committee has asked for a remarkable amount of information about ongoing criminal cases and investigations.

In addition to the requests from every prosecutor bringing criminal charges against Trump, Jordan demanded — and secured — an interview with special counsel David Weiss, who is overseeing the prosecution of Hunter Biden.

This is also not the first time Jordan has sought information about Smith. In June, he wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for a breakdown of any FBI personnel assisting Smith with his investigation.

And in September, he wrote Smith directly to ask the special counsel about a visit to the White House by one of his top prosecutors.

While Jordan alleged the meeting could show improper coordination with President Biden, prosecutor Jay Bratt’s visit was to interview a career White House staffer as part of the investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

Jordan’s interest in Smith’s probing of Trump’s X account comes as the special counsel recently highlighted how he plans to use data collected from Trump’s phone, including when the app was in use.

Smith won a secret bid for a search warrant for the account in July, though the matter was not revealed publicly until August.

Smith has stayed silent even as lawmakers seek to put him in congressional crosshairs, with the department’s Office of Legislative Affairs responding on his behalf.

But other prosecutors have been vocal in casting Jordan’s efforts as interference into an ongoing investigation.

Willis earlier this year called Jordan’s letter an “illegal intrusion.”

“Your attempt to invoke congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia is flagrantly at odds with the Constitution,” Willis wrote.

“There is absolutely no support for Congress purporting to second guess or somehow supervise an ongoing Georgia criminal investigation and prosecution.”