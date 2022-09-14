First lady Jill Biden said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” that she has not yet discussed whether the president will run for reelection in 2024.

“Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” Biden told “Today’s” Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on Tuesday.

The first lady pointed to what President Biden has done in office and said that he has “kept true” to what he said he would do when he was running for president.

“So I think he just needs to keep going,” she said.

Her comments come as the general election season for the November midterms gets underway. Democrats are looking to defy a historical trend that usually sees a new president’s party lose seats in Congress in the midterms.

Democrats are seeking to maintain and expand their slim majorities in both chambers of Congress, while Republicans are trying to take back control of the legislature.

President Biden has maintained that he plans to run for reelection in 2024, but some analysts and politicians have questioned if he will follow through based on his age and his approval rating, which has remained below 50 percent for about a year.

Biden’s approval rating rose to 44 percent last month in a Gallup poll, the highest in a year, as inflation has shown some signs of easing and he has achieved a series of legislative wins.

The president signed his climate, health care and tax package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, into law and a bill to invest $50 billion in the domestic semiconductor industry last month. The president also signed the PACT Act into law to expand health care coverage for veterans exposed to burn pits.

Still, several congressional Democrats have dodged questions about whether they believe Biden should run for reelection.

The first lady also spoke about her interactions with Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at age 96, during the her visit with the president to the United Kingdom last year. She also touched on the need to support teachers and staff schools appropriately.