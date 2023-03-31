Ivanka Trump on Friday said she is “pained” by the indictment of her father, former President Donald Trump.

“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both,” Trump wrote in an Instagram story posted to her page. “I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

A grand jury voted earlier Thursday to indict Trump on criminal charges for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

The indictment, which remains under seal, follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) that centered on a $130,000 payment fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election.

Trump and his supporters have decried the indictment as politically motivated and intended to damage his 2024 White House bid. The former president is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan next week.

Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser to her father during his four years in the White House, previously said she does not “plan to be involved in politics” as he pursues another term.