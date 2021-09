Hello Sister got its big break on America’s Got Talent, getting four yes votes and even a standing ovation from Simon Cowell. Now, the three Mason sisters have the chance to open for artists like Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, and Shawn Mendes. They just need your help!

Grace, Gabriella, and Scarlett Mason share how you can vote for them to become an opening act at theopenact.com/2021/hello-sister. You can hear more music at hellosistermusic.com.