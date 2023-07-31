Fareway Meat and Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares wrap recipes to make lunch and dinner easy this summer.

BLAAT Wrap

Makes 2 servings

Total time: varies

Ingredients

2 large burritos

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 medium tomato, sliced

4 slices bacon, cooked

½ avocado, sliced

½ cup arugula

Directions

Layer ingredients on tortillas and roll up.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 484 calories; 29 g fat; 6.7 g saturated fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 942 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 4.3 g fiber; 3.1 g sugar; 15 g protein

Bean and Cheese Wrap

Makes 4 servings (2 wraps each)

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) can refried beans

½ tsp. chili powder

8 (8 inch) flour tortillas

½ cup salsa

1 cup shredded cheese

1 cup shredded lettuce

¼ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

Directions

Heat refried beans in a saucepan. Season with chili powder and stir to combine.

Layer beans, salsa, cheese, lettuce and sour cream on tortillas. Roll up, securing with a toothpick if needed.

Lightly spray a skillet with cooking spray and place wrap, seam side down, in pan until sealed shut and cheese has melted.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 525 calories; 19 g fat; 8.4 g saturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 1423 mg sodium; 66 g carbohydrate; 7.6 g fiber; 6.5 g sugar; 24 g protein