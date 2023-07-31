Fareway Meat and Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares wrap recipes to make lunch and dinner easy this summer.
BLAAT Wrap
Makes 2 servings
Total time: varies
Ingredients
2 large burritos
2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
1 medium tomato, sliced
4 slices bacon, cooked
½ avocado, sliced
½ cup arugula
Directions
Layer ingredients on tortillas and roll up.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 484 calories; 29 g fat; 6.7 g saturated fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 942 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 4.3 g fiber; 3.1 g sugar; 15 g protein
Bean and Cheese Wrap
Makes 4 servings (2 wraps each)
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 (16 ounce) can refried beans
½ tsp. chili powder
8 (8 inch) flour tortillas
½ cup salsa
1 cup shredded cheese
1 cup shredded lettuce
¼ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
Directions
Heat refried beans in a saucepan. Season with chili powder and stir to combine.
Layer beans, salsa, cheese, lettuce and sour cream on tortillas. Roll up, securing with a toothpick if needed.
Lightly spray a skillet with cooking spray and place wrap, seam side down, in pan until sealed shut and cheese has melted.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 525 calories; 19 g fat; 8.4 g saturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 1423 mg sodium; 66 g carbohydrate; 7.6 g fiber; 6.5 g sugar; 24 g protein