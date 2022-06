We’ve had so much fun exploring Iowa City. From shopping to dining and plenty of fun summer festivals, the curious communities have so much to offer, you can make a weekend of it there.

You’ll definitely want to think Iowa City and enjoy a celebration full of free music and even fireworks.

The Iowa City Jazz Festival is July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. You can learn more about all the events going on this summer at thinkiowacity.com.