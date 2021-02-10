Working Out with Your Swolemate

This Valentine’s Day, Anytime Fitness Urbandale wants to help you connect with your swolemate. Mike Turner and Amy Brant with Anytime Fitness Urbandale shares the details on the Six Week Challenge and Valentine’s promotion. You can add a loved one for 50% off. Your swolemate receives 50% off dues, so you never have to worry about working out alone!

You can find the Urbandale Anytime Fitness in the Cobblestone Shopping Center on the corner of 86th and Hickman. Visit anytimefitness.com or call 515-331-3600 with questions.