IV Nutrition is open in Ankeny to help with overall wellness this year. Owner Sue Hudson shares what IV Nutrition is. Clinic Director Carissa Caldwell and Assistant Clinic Director Alex Townsend share how it works and special promotions this month.

IV Nutrition is located at 2405 SW White Birch Drive in Ankeny. For more information or to make an appointment, give them a call at 515-686-8400 or look for the Ankeny location on ivnutritionnow.com.