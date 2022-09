Jilly Godby started out making leather earrings for fun to give to friends and then sell at farmers markets. Now, she is running Jill’s Homestead on the town square in Chariton. The workshop is open for shopping once a month. You’ll find fine leather handbags, earrings, bracelets and more all made at the shop by a team of women.

Jill’s Homestead is located at 903 Braden Avenue in Chariton. For more information on their selection of unique handbags, call 515-238-7322 or visit jillshomestead.com.