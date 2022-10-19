It is an event that offers an unforgettable experience while supporting life-changing research and initiatives. Rich Wells, JDRF Board President, is here to tell us about this year’s Hope Gala and its impact.

The 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala is Saturday at the Iowa Events Center. WHO 13’s Ed Wilson and Jeriann Ritter will be there to emcee. To make a donation or register to be a remote bidder, go to jdrf.org/nebraskaiowa.

If you have questions or want to become a proxy bidder for any live auction item, call the JDRF office at 515-802-3220.