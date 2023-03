They are handcrafted, larger than life, and illuminate the night!

Wild Lights returns to Blank Park Zoo! Blank Park Zoo President and CEO Anne Shimerdla shares what’s new this with this year’s visually stunning festival!

Don’t miss Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights running April 1st through May 29th. It takes place nightly Wednesdays through Sundays and Memorial Day. For tickets, call 515-285-4722 or go online to blankparkzoo.com.