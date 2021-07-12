What’s Cooking: weeknight curry

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares her easy and delicious recipe for a weeknight curry. You can follow her on Instagram for recipes.
Weeknight Curry
- 2 T avocado oil
- 1 lb chicken, cubed
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 3 carrots, sliced
- 3 T red curry paste
- 1 T fresh ginger, grated
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 head broccoli, cut into florets
- Cilantro
- Lime juice
- Heat avocado oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and garlic to the stockpot and cook until golden, about 3-5 minutes.
- Stir in red curry paste and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Stir in coconut milk. Add carrots and broccoli. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until reduced and thickened, about 10-15 minutes.
- Remove from heat; add cilantro and lime juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Notes:
- Serve with white rice, brown rice or cauliflower rice.
- A side of naan is the perfect accompaniment.
- Add or swap any veggies you would like! Just know that the cooking time may vary.