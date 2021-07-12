What’s Cooking: weeknight curry

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares her easy and delicious recipe for a weeknight curry. You can follow her on Instagram for recipes.

Weeknight Curry 

  • 2 T avocado oil
  • 1 lb chicken, cubed
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced 
  • 1 onion, sliced 
  • 3 carrots, sliced 
  • 3 T red curry paste
  • 1 T fresh ginger, grated 
  • 1 can coconut milk 
  • 1 head broccoli, cut into florets 
  • Cilantro
  • Lime juice 
  1. Heat avocado oil in a large stockpot  over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and garlic to the stockpot and cook until golden, about 3-5 minutes.
  2. Stir in red curry paste and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  3. Stir in coconut milk. Add carrots and broccoli. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until reduced and thickened, about 10-15 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat; add cilantro and lime juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Notes:

  • Serve with white rice, brown rice or cauliflower rice.
  • A side of naan is the perfect accompaniment.
  • Add or swap any veggies you would like! Just know that the cooking time may vary. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News