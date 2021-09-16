What’s Cooking: Violet’s Guacamole

It’s National Guacamole Day! Kid Cook Violet Senne shares here special recipe.
Violet’s Guacamole
Ingredients
- 4 avocados, ripe
- 1/2 small yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 Clementine orange or 1/2 regular orange, juiced
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, add more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, add more to taste
- Optional: 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, finely diced (We leave out the jalapeno for kids)
Directions
- Slice avocados in half, remove pit, scoop into bowl
- Mash avocado with a fork, make it as chunky or smooth as you like. We like to mix our guacamole in a molcajete, which is the Mexican version of a mortar and pestle
- Add the remaining ingredients and stir together. Give a taste test and add a pinch more salt, pepper or lime juice if needed
- Keep your guacamole green and fresh longer by putting one of the avocado pits in the guacamole. Cover the top of the guacamole with an extra squeeze of lime juice and then cover with plastic wrap touching the guacamole
- Serve the guacamole with tortilla chips. We love the lime chips. If you’re on a special diet or are avoiding gluten, guacamole is great on plantain chips or served as a dip for veggies