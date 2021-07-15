What’s Cooking: vegan barbeque

Health Coach Ashley Sherman shares her vegan friendly recipes for summer parties.
Ingredients:
For the BBQ sauce:
• 1 cup ketchup
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 6 TBSP soy sauce
• 2 TBSP apple cider vinegar
• 1 TBSP garlic powder
• 1 tsp onion powder
For preparing the jackfruit sandwiches:
• One 20-ounce can jackfruit
• 2 TBSP olive oil
• buns or bread (this recipe will have enough for about 3-4 sandwiches)
For the coleslaw:
• 1 1/2 cups cabbage blend
• 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup chopped apples
• 2 TBSP apple cider vinegar
• 1 TBSP maple syrup
Non-Alcoholic Pineapple Mojito
Mint leaves
Agave nectar (about 2 TBSP)
Lime juice (about 2 TBSP)
Pineapple juice (about 2 TBSP)
Fill to the top with sparkling water
Garnish with lime slice and extra mint sprigs!