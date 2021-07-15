What’s Cooking: vegan barbeque

Health Coach Ashley Sherman shares her vegan friendly recipes for summer parties.

Ingredients:
For the BBQ sauce:

• 1 cup ketchup

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 6 TBSP soy sauce

• 2 TBSP apple cider vinegar

• 1 TBSP garlic powder

• 1 tsp onion powder

For preparing the jackfruit sandwiches:

• One 20-ounce can jackfruit

• 2 TBSP olive oil

• buns or bread (this recipe will have enough for about 3-4 sandwiches)

For the coleslaw:


• 1 1/2 cups cabbage blend

• 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup chopped apples

• 2 TBSP apple cider vinegar

• 1 TBSP maple syrup

Non-Alcoholic Pineapple Mojito
Mint leaves
Agave nectar (about 2 TBSP)
Lime juice (about 2 TBSP)
Pineapple juice (about 2 TBSP)
Fill to the top with sparkling water
Garnish with lime slice and extra mint sprigs!

