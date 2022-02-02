The Sunflower Chef Julie Heathcote shares how to make Tuscan Mac and Cheese.

Tuscan Mac and Cheese :

Serving size yield: 12 people

Ingredients:

*4 tablespoons unsalted butter

*3 shallots diced

*3 tablespoons freshly minced garlic (about 9 garlic cloves)

*5 oz chicken broth

*18 oz jar sun dried tomato strips in oil

*6 tablespoons all purpose flour

*4 cups chicken broth

*6 cups heavy cream

*1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs

*1 tablespoon smokey paprika

*1 tablespoon freshly shopped parsley

*salt and pepper, to taste

*20 ounces (dry) cavatappi or elbow noodles

*1 bunch Tuscan kale, stemmed and sliced

*2.5 cups shredded parmesan cheese (save a half cup for garnish to sprinkle on top)

*2.5 cups shredded triple cheddar cheese

*6 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley, garnish

Directions:

1. Melt butter in large pot and sautee shallots and garlic, about 3-4 minutes. Add seasonings and herbs while cooking shallots and garlic.

2. Pour in 5 oz of the chicken broth, simmer for 5-7 minutes until reduced down.

3. Add the jar of sundried tomatoes (including oils) and cook 3-4 minutes.

4. Incorporate the flour and cook for 2 minutes. Add remaining 4 cups of chicken broth and heavy cream until simmering, then pour in pasta. Cook pasta about 10 minutes (al dente) until sauce has thickened. Add kale and cook until soft (3-5 minutes).

5. Remove pot from stove and stir in cheeses (reserve half cup of shredded parmesan for garnish). Top off with additional freshly chopped parsley for garnish. Enjoy!!!

6. Optional: serve with seasoned chicken breast!

