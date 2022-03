Eric and Denise Steilberger from Fudge DE Fûge share their recipe for a decadent strawberry fields fudge recipe.

Strawberry fields fudge recipe

ingredients

4 cups of white granulated sugar

7 ounce jar of marshmallow creme

12 ounce can of evaporated milk

1/2 cup= 1 stick of salted butter ( do not use margarine)

8 ounces of fresh strawberries ( wash pat dry and de-leaf. Slice thin and diced)

6 ounces of white morsels i prefer nestle (ghirardelli is fine)

6 ounces of semi sweet chocolate morsels

***you will need these utensils:

8 quart heavy bottomed pot this creates even heat

3 high heat spatulas

3 glass (each 4 cup capacity) measuring cups,

A candy thermometer.

Instructions:

PREPARE AN 8×8 SQUARE PAN – SPRAY LIGHTLY WITH A BUTTER BASED COOKING SPRAY BEING CAREFUL TO COAT THE CORNERS.THIS WILL PREVENT THE FUDGE FROM STICKING TO THE PAN.

1. PLACE THE 8 QUART POT ON THE STOVE.

2. ADD BUTTER, SUGAR, EVAPORATED MILK, MARSHMALLOW CREME AND THE FRESH STRAWBERRIES

3. TURN THE HEAT TO MEDIUM START TO STIR IMMEDIATELY

4. CONTINUE STIRRING UNTIL IT REACHES A RAPID BOIL ( BE CAREFUL IT WILL SPLATTER)

5. AS SOON AS THE RAPID BOIL BEGINS PLACE THE THERMOMETER IN THE MIXTURE

6. ALLOW TO COOK UNTIL IT REACHES A TEMPERATURE OF 234 DEGREES.( 5 OR MORE MINUTES)

7. POUR THIS MIXTURE EVENLY INTO TWO OF THE 4 CUP MEASURING CUPS

8. LET STAND FOR 15 MINUTES ( THIS IS THE COOLING PROCESS)

9. ADD SEMI-SWEET MORSELS TO ONE GLASS CUP

10. ADD WHITE MORSELS TO ONE GLASS CUP

11. STIR UNTIL ALL OF THE MORSELS ARE MELTED

12 ADD 10 DROPS OF RED FOOD COLORING TO WHITE MORSELS AND 1TSP OF STRAWBERRY EXTRACT.

13. STIR THE CHOCOLATE SEMI-SWEET MORSELS AND POUR INTO THE BOTTOM OF THE 8X8 PAN .

ALLOW IT TO REST FOR 2 MINUTES BEFORE POURING THE STRAWBERRY MIXTURE ON TOP.

14. SET OUT AT ROOM TEMPERATURE TO PROMOTE COOLING.

15 COVER WITH CLING OR PLASTIC WRAP AND PLACE IN THE REFRIGERATOR TO PREPARE IT FOR

CUTTING.

ENJOY THIS CREAMY DECADENT FUDGE!