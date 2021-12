Kid Cook Cathryn shares a family favorite recipe for Spritz cookies!

Mix:

1 cup of shortening

¾ cup of sugar

1 egg

Then add:

2 ¼ cups flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

1 tsp almond extract

Finally, add food coloring based on the press. We use green food coloring for trees. You can also add sprinkles if you’d like.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes (12 minutes is usually perfect!)