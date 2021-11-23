What’s Cooking: simple egg bake with leftover stuffing

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erin Port from Simple Purposeful Living has a recipe you’ll be thankful for this Thanksgiving. You’ll be able to use leftover stuffing to make an amazing breakfast.

You’ll find the Erin’s simple egg bake recipe at simplepurposefulliving.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News