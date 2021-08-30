What’s Cooking: Salois Stromboli

WHO 13’s Megan Salois brings her son Josh to share a family favorite recipe: Stromboli!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. (13.8 oz. or 391 g) refrigerated classic pizza dough
  •  Flour for dusting
  • ¾ tsp (4 mL) Italian seasoning, divided
  • 40 slices pepperoni (about 3 oz./90 g)
  • 1 cup (250 mL) grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup (250 mL) grated mozzarella cheese
  •  Oil for spritzing
  •  Optional: Pizza sauce

Directions: 

  1. Unroll the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface. Roll the dough into a 16″ x 10″ (40.5‑cm x 25-cm) rectangle. Sprinkle ½ tsp (2 mL) of the Italian seasoning over the dough.
  2. Cut the dough in half widthwise. Layer the pepperoni onto the dough and sprinkle evenly with the cheeses. Starting with the short side, roll the dough into a log and press the ends to seal.
  3. Make 5 small slits on each roll with a paring knife and sprinkle with the remaining Italian seasoning.
  4. Cover one air fryer  cooking tray with a piece of parchment paper and lightly spritz with oil. Place both strombolis (with the slits and seasoned side down) on the parchment.
  5. Position the tray on the bottom rack. Turn the wheel to select the BAKE setting; press the wheel to select. Turn the wheel to adjust the time to 14 minutes. Press the wheel to start . Flip the strombolis over using tongs halfway through cooking (you’ll hear beeps as a reminder).
  6. Serve with warmed pizza sauce. 
  7.  If using an oven, bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. 

