What’s Cooking: Salois Stromboli

WHO 13’s Megan Salois brings her son Josh to share a family favorite recipe: Stromboli!
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. (13.8 oz. or 391 g) refrigerated classic pizza dough
- Flour for dusting
- ¾ tsp (4 mL) Italian seasoning, divided
- 40 slices pepperoni (about 3 oz./90 g)
- 1 cup (250 mL) grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup (250 mL) grated mozzarella cheese
- Oil for spritzing
- Optional: Pizza sauce
Directions:
- Unroll the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface. Roll the dough into a 16″ x 10″ (40.5‑cm x 25-cm) rectangle. Sprinkle ½ tsp (2 mL) of the Italian seasoning over the dough.
- Cut the dough in half widthwise. Layer the pepperoni onto the dough and sprinkle evenly with the cheeses. Starting with the short side, roll the dough into a log and press the ends to seal.
- Make 5 small slits on each roll with a paring knife and sprinkle with the remaining Italian seasoning.
- Cover one air fryer cooking tray with a piece of parchment paper and lightly spritz with oil. Place both strombolis (with the slits and seasoned side down) on the parchment.
- Position the tray on the bottom rack. Turn the wheel to select the BAKE setting; press the wheel to select. Turn the wheel to adjust the time to 14 minutes. Press the wheel to start . Flip the strombolis over using tongs halfway through cooking (you’ll hear beeps as a reminder).
- Serve with warmed pizza sauce.
- If using an oven, bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes.