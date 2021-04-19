What’s Cooking: Roasted Vegetables

It’s meal prep Monday! Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares her recipe for Roasted Vegetables and how to use that as part of meal prepping.

Follow Shauna on Instagram for all her great recipes: instagram.com/good.chives/

Ingredients:

1 medium-size head cauliflower, chopped into florets

2-3 tablespoons high heat oil

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 medium-size sweet potatoes, diced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1-pound brussels sprouts, halved

1 cup dry quinoa, rinsed

1/2 cup tahini

juice of 1-2 lemons*

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bow toss cauliflower with oil and turmeric and lay on pan. Then toss sweet potatoes with chili powder/cumin and lay on pan. Finally, toss brussels sprouts with salt & pepper and lay on pan. Roast for 25 minutes or until fork tender. While the veggies roast, cook the quinoa according to package directions. Make tahini sauce by mixing tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup and salt/pepper in a small bowl. Divide quinoa and veggies into 4 containers and either drizzle sauce on top or put in small containers on the side.

