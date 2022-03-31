

Vegan Health Coach Ashley Sherman shares her recipe for Puppy Chow Bars.

Ingredients

2 cups chex cereal

1 1/2 cups oats

1 cup peanut butter

3/4 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Melt the coconut oil, peanut butter, and maple syrup in a pot on low heat, stirring occasionally.

2. Gently stir in oats and chex.

3. Transfer mixture into a 9×9 pan, or similar size pan.

4. Add chocolate chips on top.

5. Place in the freezer for at least 1 hour for bars to set up.