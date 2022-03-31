Vegan Health Coach Ashley Sherman shares her recipe for Puppy Chow Bars.
Ingredients
- 2 cups chex cereal
- 1 1/2 cups oats
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 3/4 cup coconut oil
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Instructions
1. Melt the coconut oil, peanut butter, and maple syrup in a pot on low heat, stirring occasionally.
2. Gently stir in oats and chex.
3. Transfer mixture into a 9×9 pan, or similar size pan.
4. Add chocolate chips on top.
5. Place in the freezer for at least 1 hour for bars to set up.