Jackie Akerberg from Jackfruitful Kitchen shares how to assemble a plant-based party board.

It includes:

– gluten free crackers

– one plant-based cashew cheese

– hummus

– veggies

– nuts

– jam

– olives

– pickles

– crispy chickpeas

– nuts

– fresh fruit

– dried fruit

– rosemary sprigs for cuteness

Learn more about her recipes at jackfruitful.com.