What’s Cooking: Pine Cone Cheese Spread

Pinecone Cheese Spread
- (1) 8 oz package cream cheese
- 2 cups shredded colby jack or cheddar cheese
- 2 T Dijon mustard
- 3T jalapeno peppers (or more to desired spiciness)
- 1/3 cup sliced almonds, more as need to get desired look
- crackers and/or pretzel crisps to serve
Directions
1) Place cream cheese, shredded cheese, mustard and peppers in a large bowl and blend well (you can also use a food processor)
2) Place on a piece of plastic wrap and shape into a pinecone shaped oval
3) Insert almonds in rows to completely cover cheese mixture
4) Gently cover and refrigerate until ready to serve
Serve with favorite crackers or pretzel crisps.