What’s Cooking: Pine Cone Cheese Spread

Pinecone Cheese Spread

  • (1) 8 oz package cream cheese
  • 2 cups shredded colby jack or cheddar cheese
  • 2 T Dijon mustard
  • 3T jalapeno peppers (or more to desired spiciness)
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds, more as need to get desired look
  • crackers and/or pretzel crisps to serve

Directions

1) Place cream cheese, shredded cheese, mustard and peppers in a large bowl and blend well (you can also use a food processor)

2) Place on a piece of plastic wrap and shape into a pinecone shaped oval

3) Insert almonds in rows to completely cover cheese mixture

4) Gently cover and refrigerate until ready to serve 

Serve with favorite crackers or pretzel crisps.  

