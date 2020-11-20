What’s Cooking: Pine Cone Cheese Spread

Pinecone Cheese Spread

(1) 8 oz package cream cheese

2 cups shredded colby jack or cheddar cheese

2 T Dijon mustard

3T jalapeno peppers (or more to desired spiciness)

1/3 cup sliced almonds, more as need to get desired look

crackers and/or pretzel crisps to serve

Directions

1) Place cream cheese, shredded cheese, mustard and peppers in a large bowl and blend well (you can also use a food processor)

2) Place on a piece of plastic wrap and shape into a pinecone shaped oval

3) Insert almonds in rows to completely cover cheese mixture

4) Gently cover and refrigerate until ready to serve

Serve with favorite crackers or pretzel crisps.