What’s Cooking: Pecan Dulce De Leche Thumbprints

Alisa Woods from Sift + Sprinkle shares her recipe for award-winning Pecan Dulce De Leche Thumbprints.

Pecan Dulce De Leche Thumbprints

Makes 36

¾ cup whole pecans

2 ¼ cups plus 2 tsp flour

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened

⅔ cup sugar

2 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

Filling

1 can Sweetened Condensed Milk

Dulce De Leche

Place a can of unopened sweetened condensed milk in a large pot full of water on the stove. Bring it to boiling and start your timer for 4 hours. Let the water simmer, re-filling it as it evaporates and keeping the can fully submerged. Let the Dulce de Leche cool to room temperature before opening and using.

Cookies:

Place the pecans on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 10 minutes or until the nuts smell toasted.

Let the nuts cool completely and then place in a food processor and pulse until finely ground. Add two teaspoons of flour to the pecans and pulse just to combine.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks and vanilla and mix until well combined. Add ½ cup of the nuts, salt and remaining 2 ¼ cups of flour. Mix until well combined. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill at least an hour or overnight.

Once the cookie dough has chilled., scoop out small walnut sized balls, roll them in the remaining pecans. Chill in the freezer for 10 minutes before placing on a cookie sheet. Bake for 8 minutes, remove from the oven and press a thumb print in the center. Return to the oven and bake 6-8 more minutes.

Let the cookies cool and then fill with Dulce de Leche.