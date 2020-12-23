What’s Cooking: Overnight Holiday French Toast Casserole

Shauna Meany with Good Chives Shares a recipe perfect of Christmas or New Year’s morning.

Overnight Holiday French Toast Casserole w/ Raspberry Chia Jam

For the Raspberry Chia Jam

– 1 cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)

– 2 Tablespoons chia seeds

– 1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

– 1 Tablespoon honey (optional)

1. Heat berries in a small sauce pan over medium heat. Stirring occasionally. Fruit will break down and will become easy to mash.

2. Once the fruit is the consistency you would like (I like some fruit chunks still!) remove from the heat and stir in chia seeds until they are well combined.

3. Let sit off the heat for 10 minutes until the chia seeds have expanded, taste and add lemon juice/ honey if desired.

4. Store in a sealed jar or container in the fridge.

For the Casserole:

– 1 loaf of crusty bread (brioche, french, challah or your favorite gluten free variety), cut into pieces

– 2 cups of milk (can use your choice of milk, we like macadamia nut milk)

– 4 eggs

– 1 teaspoon cinnamon

– 1 t vanilla

– pinch of salt

– 6 Tablespoons of raspberry chia jam (or your favorite jam!)

1. Grease a 9×13 casserole dish and bread in casserole dish.

2. In a medium bowl – whisk together milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla.

3. Pour mixture over the bread and cover the casserole dish – place in the fridge and let sit overnight.

4. The next morning, preheat the oven to 350° and remove the casserole from the fridge and let it come to room temp on the counter.

5. Uncover casserole and place spoonfuls of the jam throughout the casserole.

6. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until the casserole is fully set and the edges begin to crisp.

7. Enjoy with a hefty pour of syrup!