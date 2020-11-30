What’s Cooking: Oven Baked Egg Bites-Three Ways

Let us start our holidays off healthy with breakfast options. Shauna Meany with Good Chives Only shares three oven baked egg bite.

Red Pepper, Spinach & Feta Oven-Baked Egg Bites

10 eggs, whisked

1 cup jarred, roasted red peppers – diced

1 cup spinach – chopped

1 cup feta cheese

Salt & Pepper to taste

Sausage & Sweet Potato Oven-Baked Egg Bites

10 eggs, whisked

6 precooked, chicken breakfast sausages – diced

1 cup precooked, roasted sweet potatoes – diced

Salt & Pepper to taste

Broccoli & Cheddar Oven-Baked Egg Bites

10 eggs, whisked

2 cups broccoli, finely diced

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place a silicone muffin tray on a baking sheet OR line a muffin tin with silicone liners. (Using silicone is the key to getting your egg bites to “pop” out of the baking tray) Start by dividing the whisked eggs evenly into each muffin cup – filling approximately 3/4 of the way full. Mix the remaining ingredients together in a small bowl and divide evenly between the muffin cups. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the center of each muffin is set. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes, then remove from muffin tray & serve.

*To store in the fridge: seal in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Microwave or reheat in the oven when ready to eat!

*To store in freezer: flash freeze muffins individually either in the silicon muffin tin OR by placing them spread out on a baking sheet. Once frozen through (usually takes 1-2 hours) you can store in a freezer-safe bag or container for up to 3 months. Just remove from the freezer and let thaw in the fridge overnight or pop in the microwave when ready to eat!

You can find more recipes, visit Shauna’s Instagram at Good Chives Only.