What’s Cooking: Nourish Bowl

Nutritionist Kara Swanson with Life Well Lived shares how to make a Nourish Bowl.

Nourish Bowl

Serves 4

4 cups mixed greens

2 cups quinoa, cooked

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cup cilantro

½ large cucumber, sliced and quartered

½ cup tomatoes, sliced

½ cup purple cabbage, sliced

1 bell pepper, cubed

4-6 dates, pitted and diced

Add all ingredients to a bowl and top with balsamic vinegar or your favorite salad dressing.

You can find more of Kara’s advice and recipes at on her website.