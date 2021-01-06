What’s Cooking: Nourish Bowl

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nutritionist Kara Swanson with Life Well Lived shares how to make a Nourish Bowl.

Nourish Bowl

Serves 4

  • 4 cups mixed greens
  • 2 cups quinoa, cooked
  • 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cup cilantro
  • ½ large cucumber, sliced and quartered
  • ½ cup tomatoes, sliced
  • ½ cup purple cabbage, sliced
  • 1 bell pepper, cubed
  • 4-6 dates, pitted and diced

Add all ingredients to a bowl and top with balsamic vinegar or your favorite salad dressing.

You can find more of Kara’s advice and recipes at on her website.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News