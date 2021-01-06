What’s Cooking: Nourish Bowl

Nutritionist Kara Swanson with Life Well Lived shares how to make a Nourish Bowl.
Nourish Bowl
Serves 4
- 4 cups mixed greens
- 2 cups quinoa, cooked
- 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 cup cilantro
- ½ large cucumber, sliced and quartered
- ½ cup tomatoes, sliced
- ½ cup purple cabbage, sliced
- 1 bell pepper, cubed
- 4-6 dates, pitted and diced
Add all ingredients to a bowl and top with balsamic vinegar or your favorite salad dressing.
