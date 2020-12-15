 

What’s Cooking: Naughty (or Nice) Brownies

WHO 13’s Meteorologist Megan Salois shares a recipe for Naughty (or Nice) Brownies.

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

1 pkg of chocolate chip cookie dough

½ pkg + tbsp fudge brownie mix

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 tbsp water

2 eggs

12 to 24 mini peanut butter cups

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350. Spray the wells of a brownie or muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. Cut cookie dough evenly into 12 slices. Place in wells of pan; gently press dough down into the wells.
  3. In a batter bowl, combine brownie mix, oil, water and eggs.
  4. If desired, place 1 to 2 peanut butter cups on top of the cookie dough, pressing down gently.
  5. Using a medium scoop, place 1 scoop of brownie mix into each well, being sure not to overfill.
  6. Bake 19-21 minutes or until brownies pull away from the sides of the pan.
  7. Remove pan from the oven to a cooling rack, let cool 5 minutes. Serve with a serving spatula.

