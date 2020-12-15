What’s Cooking: Naughty (or Nice) Brownies

WHO 13’s Meteorologist Megan Salois shares a recipe for Naughty (or Nice) Brownies.
Ingredients:
Non-stick cooking spray
1 pkg of chocolate chip cookie dough
½ pkg + tbsp fudge brownie mix
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 tbsp water
2 eggs
12 to 24 mini peanut butter cups
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350. Spray the wells of a brownie or muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Cut cookie dough evenly into 12 slices. Place in wells of pan; gently press dough down into the wells.
- In a batter bowl, combine brownie mix, oil, water and eggs.
- If desired, place 1 to 2 peanut butter cups on top of the cookie dough, pressing down gently.
- Using a medium scoop, place 1 scoop of brownie mix into each well, being sure not to overfill.
- Bake 19-21 minutes or until brownies pull away from the sides of the pan.
- Remove pan from the oven to a cooling rack, let cool 5 minutes. Serve with a serving spatula.