What’s Cooking: Megan Salois Whips Up Savory Dish for National Linguine Day

Meteorologist Megan Salois shares a recipe for National Linguine Day. It’s called Easy Chicken Cacciatore over Linguine.

A fun fact from Megan: linguine means “little tongues” in Italian. The pasta is one of the oldest pasta varieties, first made nearly 400 years ago. It is a thin, flat noodle and more delicate than other pastas. It is best to use a thin or light sauce.

Use linguine to make this Quick Chicken Cacciatore for your family. To make it more adult friendly, you can exchange the chicken breast patties for a grilled chicken breast, chopped or shredded within the pasta.

Ingredients:



1 package (10.5 ounces) frozen fat-free chicken breast patties, partially thawed

1 green bell pepper

4 ounces mushrooms, sliced (about 1 cup)

1 onion, chopped (about 3/4 cup)

8 ounces uncooked linguine

2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) Italian-seasoned diced tomatoes, undrained

1 garlic clove, pressed

Fresh grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

To partially thaw chicken patties, follow package microwave heating directions except microwave on HIGH 1 minute only. Cut chicken patties into 3/4 inch strips and bell pepper into thin strips. Slice mushrooms. Chop onion. Cook linguine according to package directions. Drain and keep warm. Meanwhile, lightly spray skilletwith olive oil; heat over medium-high heat 1-3 minutes or until shimmering. Add chicken patty strips; cook 5 minutes, turning frequently. Add tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, onion and garlic pressed with a garlic press. Bring to a boil; cover. Reduce heat; simmer 8-10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Serve over hot linguine. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if desired.