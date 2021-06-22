What’s Cooking: Mediterranean pasta salad

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares a great summer salad recipe called Mediterranean Pasta Salad. You can follow Good Chives on Instagram for great meal prep advice and recipes.
Ingredients:
Salad
- 8 oz dry pasta
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups arugula
- 1 cup cucumbers, sliced
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 cups fresh herbs – I like basil, dill and mint!
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Dressing
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ¾ teaspoon sea salt
Instructions:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare the pasta according to the package directions.
- While the pasta cooks, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, and salt.
- Drain the pasta, toss it with a little olive oil (this prevents it sticking as one big clump!) and let it cool to room temp.
- In a large serving bowl, mix pasta, tomatoes, chickpeas, arugula, cucumbers, feta cheese, basil, parsley, mint, and pine nuts. Pour the dressing and toss to coat.
Meal Prep Tip:
- The flavors in this salad meld together wonderfully while it sits in the fridge. But I recommend adding the arugula right before serving if you are making ahead! This way they don’t wilt too much.