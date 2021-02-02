What’s Cooking: Lightened Chicken Buffalo Dip

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares a lightened version of a fan favorite ahead of the Big Game on Sunday.
Lighter Buffalo Chicken Dip:
– 3 cups cooked, shredded chicken
– 1 cup paleo mayonnaise
– 1/3 cup paleo buffalo sauce or hot sauce
– 1 tsp onion powder
– 1 tsp garlic powder
– 1/2 tsp dried dill
– 1/2 tsp dried parsley
– 1/2 tsp salt
– 1/4 tsp pepper
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together – then pour the mixture into a small, ovenproof casserole dish.
3. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the edges begin to bubble/brown.
4. Serve with your favorite veggies, plantain chips, or tortilla chips.