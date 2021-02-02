What’s Cooking: Lightened Chicken Buffalo Dip

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares a lightened version of a fan favorite ahead of the Big Game on Sunday.

Lighter Buffalo Chicken Dip:

– 3 cups cooked, shredded chicken

– 1 cup paleo mayonnaise

– 1/3 cup paleo buffalo sauce or hot sauce

– 1 tsp onion powder

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1/2 tsp dried dill

– 1/2 tsp dried parsley

– 1/2 tsp salt

– 1/4 tsp pepper

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together – then pour the mixture into a small, ovenproof casserole dish.

3. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the edges begin to bubble/brown.

4. Serve with your favorite veggies, plantain chips, or tortilla chips.