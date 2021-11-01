What’s Cooking: leftover candy cookies

Many of us have piles of candy from Halloween. Here is a solution to use up some of that candy that will also help you for the holidays.

Use any chocolate chip cookie recipe, just replace chocolate chips with chopped up candy. I used this recipe:

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 sticks of butter

1 cup of granulated sugar

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 eggs lightly beaten

2 tsp vanilla extract

Mix all dry ingredients and set aside. Mix butter and sugar together, then add eggs and vanilla, and add in dry ingredients.

Once mixed together, add in chopped candy.

Make cookie dough into balls with one tablespoon of dough. Spread out on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Cook at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Or, freeze the dough balls to save for the holidays. Make the dough into balls and put in freezer for an hour. Then, put in freezer bags. Add date. You can store in freezer for about three months! Baking time will take a little longer.