What’s Cooking: Kahlua Cake

Eric Peterson joins us in the kitchen to share a Kahlua Cake recipe.

Kahlua Cake Recipe

Items needed:

1 Box of Devils Food Chocolate Cake Mix

5 Toffee Candy Bars (Heath or Skor)

2 Large 16oz tubs of Whipped Topping (Cool Whip or store brand)

2 Cups of Kahlua Liqueur

Bake cake per instructions in a 16.5 X 11.5 cookie sheet.

As it cools, use a fork to make holes over entire cake to absorb the liquid.

Pour the 2 cups of Kahlua over the cake and let it sit covered with plastic wrap for at least an hour. (longer time is better)

Cut candy bars into small pieces 1/4 inch, (does not have to be uniform or pretty)

Use a spatula to cut cake into 1-inch squares (does not have to be uniform or pretty)

Layer in a glass bowl or stemless wine glass for individual servings, layer pieces of the cake, then candy bar pieces, then whipped topping. Have at least 2 layers for nice look.