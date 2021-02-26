What’s Cooking: Kahlua Cake

Eric Peterson joins us in the kitchen to share a Kahlua Cake recipe.
Kahlua Cake Recipe
Items needed:
- 1 Box of Devils Food Chocolate Cake Mix
- 5 Toffee Candy Bars (Heath or Skor)
- 2 Large 16oz tubs of Whipped Topping (Cool Whip or store brand)
- 2 Cups of Kahlua Liqueur
Bake cake per instructions in a 16.5 X 11.5 cookie sheet.
As it cools, use a fork to make holes over entire cake to absorb the liquid.
Pour the 2 cups of Kahlua over the cake and let it sit covered with plastic wrap for at least an hour. (longer time is better)
Cut candy bars into small pieces 1/4 inch, (does not have to be uniform or pretty)
Use a spatula to cut cake into 1-inch squares (does not have to be uniform or pretty)
Layer in a glass bowl or stemless wine glass for individual servings, layer pieces of the cake, then candy bar pieces, then whipped topping. Have at least 2 layers for nice look.