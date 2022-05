It’s Mother’s Day week. My daughter Cathryn shows how to make a favorite recipe of my mom’s that’s easy as pie.

Here’s what you need to make an ice cream pie:

Line a greased pie pan with vanilla wafers.

Fill it with softened ice cream.

Then, freeze.

Next, mix together and melt 1 cup evaporated milk, 1 cup chocolate chips, 1 cup mini marshmallows, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Pour over ice cream pie and freeze again.

Enjoy!