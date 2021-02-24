What’s Cooking: Homemade Tortilla Chips

WHO 13’s Megan Salois shares how to make tortilla chips at home with an air fryer or in the oven. She also shows many seasoning options.

Here are Megan’s tips and tricks:

Having fun and mixing up seasonings can add some flavor and flair to tortilla chips! Tortilla chips are easy to make at home using your air fryer or your oven and they are healthier too than ones fried in oil. Celebrate National Tortilla Chip today to try to make some of your own!

You can use either corn or flour tortillas. You will find that corn tortillas will come out a bit crispier. Flour tortillas may take a few more minutes and be a little chewier in the center.

Slice your tortillas into 4 triangles with a pizza cutter. Lay the tortillas out and coat both sides with your choice of seasoning mix.



If using an air fryer, lay them in a single layer on the bottom of your basket or shelf. Air fry corn tortillas for 7 to 9 minutes at 350 degrees. Flour tortillas may need to go up to 11 or 12 minutes.



If baking in the oven, lay in a single layer on a piece of stoneware. Pre-heat oven to 400 and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Once complete, let the chips cool on a cooling rack for an hour or so. The longer they sit out the more crispy they will become. They will have more of a crunch after cooling rather than straight out of the air fryer or oven.

You can keep homemade tortilla chips up to 5 days in an airtight container.

Here are some seasoning ideas for your chips (using 6 corn tortillas) and they are just a start! You can come up with your own varieties and seasonings! If you have an interesting seasoning in your cupboard, give it a try as a seasoning for homemade chips!



Salt and Vinegar

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tbsp vinegar

1 tsp kosher salt



Cheesy

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp kosher salt



Chili Pepper

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp chili pepper

1/4 tsp kosher salt



Chili Lime

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp kosher salt



Cinnamon Sugar (Serve with Fruit Salsa!)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon