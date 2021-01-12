What’s Cooking: Homemade Salad Dressings

Ashley Sherman loves creating and sharing vegan recipes after she became Vegan with her boyfriend in 2015. She shows how to make three salad dressing recipes.
Salad Dressing Recipes:
Balsamic & Agave
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup agave nectar
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
(stir well)
Creamy Lemon Dressing
- 1/2 cup hummus
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
(stir well)
Vegan Ranch
- 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/4 cup white beans
- 1/4 cup coconut cream
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 sprig fresh dill
- 1 sprig fresh parsley
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
(blend all together for about 10 seconds)