What’s Cooking: homemade pizza

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- As more people are charged and arrested for their part in the events of January 6, 2021, a Sioux City man was among them.

According to federal court documents, Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, was identified by the FBI based on tips from two individuals received over the course of eight months. According to the individuals, Rader posted videos on social media of him on Capitol grounds and inside the building.