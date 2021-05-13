What’s Cooking: Homemade Hummus

It’s National hummus day. Meteorologist Megan Salois shares her recipe for hummus and few ways you can mix it into your meals.

Ingredients for Homemade Hummus:

1 can (15.5 oz./440 g) chickpeas, drained (reserve ¼ cup (60 mL) liquid from the can)

1 can (15 oz./425 g) Great Northern beans, drained

Liquid reserved from chickpeas

2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 tbsp (15 mL) sesame seeds

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

Optional: grilled or raw vegetables, naan or pita bread, or crackers

Grind in a blender or food processor until smooth.