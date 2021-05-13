What’s Cooking: Homemade Hummus

It’s National hummus day. Meteorologist Megan Salois shares her recipe for hummus and few ways you can mix it into your meals.
Ingredients for Homemade Hummus:
- 1 can (15.5 oz./440 g) chickpeas, drained (reserve ¼ cup (60 mL) liquid from the can)
- 1 can (15 oz./425 g) Great Northern beans, drained
- Liquid reserved from chickpeas
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, peeled
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) sesame seeds
- 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
- Optional: grilled or raw vegetables, naan or pita bread, or crackers
Grind in a blender or food processor until smooth.