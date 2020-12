Many people associate rich foods full of sugar, calories, and fat with the holiday season. You can eat healthy foods while including traditional favorites.

ISU Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition Clinical Assistant Professor and Registered Dietitian Maren Wolff shares advice to balance the holidays.

Wolff shares a Brussels Sprouts recipe. You can find it here: http://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/277561/roasted-brussels-sprouts-with-goat-cheese-pomegranate/