What’s Cooking: half moon cookies

WHO 13’s Megan Salois shares a family favorite cookie recipe popular in upstate New York. Here is her recipe for Half Moon Cookies:

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 tsp baking soda

4 Tbsp cocoa

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp vanilla



Pre-heat oven to 375.



Mix Mayonnaise, water and sugar.

Sift dry ingredients together in another bowl and add to mayonnaise mixture.

Add vanilla.

Drop by the tablespoon onto greased and floured cooking sheet or parchment paper on cookie sheet.

Batter will be lumpy.

Bake at 375 for 12-15 minutes.

Let cool.

Frost half chocolate and half vanilla