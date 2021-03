Gooey Butter Cake is a St. Louis favorite.

This is my Grandma’s recipe:

Beat two eggs, box of yellow cake mix, and one stick of butter together.

Spread it on the bottom of a greased 9 X 13 pan.

Next, mix two eggs, one cream cheese, and one box of powdered sugar. Keep a little powdered sugar to top the cake.

Pour on top of bottom layer. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.