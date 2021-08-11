What’s Cooking: GG’s Banana Bread

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kid Cook Hadley Johnson shares her GG’s recipe for banana bread.

GG’s Banana Bread

1/2 cup shortening

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

4 tsps buttermilk
 1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

2 cups flour

3 very ripe bananas

1/2 cup of walnuts (optional)

Combine shortening, sugar and eggs and beat together. Add buttermilk, vanilla, soda, powder, salt and flour and beat together. (This is a good taste testing time before the bananas go in!!) Add bananas and beat together. Stir in walnuts if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for approx. 1 hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News