What’s Cooking: GG’s Banana Bread

Kid Cook Hadley Johnson shares her GG’s recipe for banana bread.
GG’s Banana Bread
1/2 cup shortening
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
4 tsps buttermilk
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
2 cups flour
3 very ripe bananas
1/2 cup of walnuts (optional)
Combine shortening, sugar and eggs and beat together. Add buttermilk, vanilla, soda, powder, salt and flour and beat together. (This is a good taste testing time before the bananas go in!!) Add bananas and beat together. Stir in walnuts if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for approx. 1 hour.