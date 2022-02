Rachel Jans shares her recipe for a simple garlic soup.

Garlic soup recipe:

4-5 potatoes (diced/cubed)

4 cups Beef broth

4 garlic cloves peeled and crushed

Salt and pepper

1 tsp dried Marjoram

1 egg (whisked well)

Combine potatoes, broth & garlic. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender. Add in remaining spices and egg. Let cook for 2 mins.

Garnish with croutons and fresh parsley if desired.

Follow Rachel on Facebook and Instagram.