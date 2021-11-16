What’s Cooking: fry bread

November is Native American Heritage Month. Sarah Kennedy from onlybetter.life shares a non-traditional but essential staple to the Indigenous diet. It’s called fry bread.

Here is Sarah’s recipe:

Ingredients:

  • Flour (3 Cups)
  • Sugar (3 Tablespoons)
  • Baking Powder (1 1/2 teaspoons)
  • Salt (1/2 teaspoon)
  • Whole Milk (1 – 1 1/4 Cups)

Instructions:

  • Heat shortening/lard to medium-high.
  • Mix dry ingredients
  • Pour milk slowly while folding in to dry ingredients to desired consistency.
  • Let dough sit for 30 minutes.
  • Separate into balls, flatten and poke a hole in the middle
  • Fry in shortening/lard until golden brown

You can learn more here: www.onlybetter.life/post/fry-bread

