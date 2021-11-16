What’s Cooking: fry bread

November is Native American Heritage Month. Sarah Kennedy from onlybetter.life shares a non-traditional but essential staple to the Indigenous diet. It’s called fry bread.
Here is Sarah’s recipe:
Ingredients:
- Flour (3 Cups)
- Sugar (3 Tablespoons)
- Baking Powder (1 1/2 teaspoons)
- Salt (1/2 teaspoon)
- Whole Milk (1 – 1 1/4 Cups)
Instructions:
- Heat shortening/lard to medium-high.
- Mix dry ingredients
- Pour milk slowly while folding in to dry ingredients to desired consistency.
- Let dough sit for 30 minutes.
- Separate into balls, flatten and poke a hole in the middle
- Fry in shortening/lard until golden brown
You can learn more here: www.onlybetter.life/post/fry-bread