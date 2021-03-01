What’s cooking: Fruit Salsa

Dietitian and Personal Trainer Stacy Mitchell shares a fruity twist on salsa. She also shares a trick to make it easy for kids to slice frozen fruit. Here is the recipe:
This super simple, nutrition-packed fruit salsa is bursting with flavor.
Calories: 24kcal
Ingredients
- 3 cups frozen berries, thawed
- 1 cup frozen peaches, thawed
- 3 kiwis, chopped
- 2 Tbsps. agave nectar
Instructions
Place all chopped ingredients in a bowl. Add sweeteners and mix. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least 15 minutes for flavors to combine.
Follow Stacy Mitchell on Instagram for more advice on building healthy habits.