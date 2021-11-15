What’s Cooking: Friendsgiving appetizers

One Board Gal Abbi Gibson shares some fun appetizer ideas to make for your Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving celebrations!

Ingredients

  • baguette (8 to 10 ounces), sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Toppings: Raspberry jam, brie, prosciutto, pear, thyme, honey, goat cheese, pomegranates, balsamic glaze

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange baguette slices on baking sheets; brush both sides with oil, and season with salt and pepper (optional)
  • Bake until golden (6-8 mins)
  • Top with desired toppings and serve!

Topping options

  • Raspberry jam, brie, prosciutto
  • Pear, brie, thyme, honey
  • Goat cheese, pomegranates, balsamic drizzle 

