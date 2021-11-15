What’s Cooking: Friendsgiving appetizers

One Board Gal Abbi Gibson shares some fun appetizer ideas to make for your Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving celebrations!
Ingredients
- baguette (8 to 10 ounces), sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Toppings: Raspberry jam, brie, prosciutto, pear, thyme, honey, goat cheese, pomegranates, balsamic glaze
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange baguette slices on baking sheets; brush both sides with oil, and season with salt and pepper (optional)
- Bake until golden (6-8 mins)
- Top with desired toppings and serve!
Topping options
- Raspberry jam, brie, prosciutto
- Pear, brie, thyme, honey
- Goat cheese, pomegranates, balsamic drizzle
