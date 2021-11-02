What’s Cooking: fast and filling fall salads

Nutritionist and Personal Trainer Stacy Mitchell shares how to make a fast and filling fall salad. It’s a colorful boost of nutrition! You need fiber, healthy fat, and wow factor extras.
Read her blog about it on dailydietitian.com.
by: Megan ReutherPosted: / Updated:
Nutritionist and Personal Trainer Stacy Mitchell shares how to make a fast and filling fall salad. It’s a colorful boost of nutrition! You need fiber, healthy fat, and wow factor extras.
Read her blog about it on dailydietitian.com.