What’s Cooking: fast and filling fall salads

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nutritionist and Personal Trainer Stacy Mitchell shares how to make a fast and filling fall salad. It’s a colorful boost of nutrition! You need fiber, healthy fat, and wow factor extras.

Read her blog about it on dailydietitian.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News